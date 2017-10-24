Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS)
BRIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,655.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries June-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
* Consol June quarter profit 2.16 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees
Britannia Industries Q4 profit up 6 percent
Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a six percent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit.
BRIEF-India's Britannia Industries consol March-qtr profit rises 6 pct
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year
India's Britannia Industries Q4 profit up 6 pct
May 25 Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a six percent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit.
