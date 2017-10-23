Brazil's BR Malls prices offering at 11 reais per share, source says SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.