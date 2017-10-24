Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)
1,220.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
0.00 (+0.00%)
1,220.00
1,220.00
1,275.00
1,220.00
4,518
57,222
1,750.00
1,076.00
Fri, Oct 13 2017
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to acquire MBS Education
* BRIMSTONE AND STADIO HOLDINGS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A.
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares
* BRIMSTONE'S PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents
* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD OF R201.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF R48.3 MILLION IN COMPARATIVE PERIOD
BRIEF-Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr
* FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE , EXPECTS BASIC HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 92.2 CENTS TO 110.6 CENTS Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says will not to proceed with proposed acquisition of T20 Global League franchise
* ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A T20 GLOBAL LEAGUE FRANCHISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp sees HY basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct
* Sees HY basic loss per share and basic headline loss per share to decrease more than 100 pct compared to prior year
- Negative Enterprise Value: Barnwell's Business Is Being Given Away For Free
- The Micro-Cap Digest: A Net-Net Approach
- Barnwell Industries: Could Double With An SG&A Cut
- Barnwell Industries: A Case Of Hawaii Five-0 On Sale For 3.5
- Is Suncor A Good Investment Now?
- 5 Hawaiian Stocks Investors Should Consider Saying Aloha To