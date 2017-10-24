BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares * BRIMSTONE'S PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corp posts HY basic headline loss per share of 101.4 cents * HY LOSS FOR PERIOD OF R201.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF R48.3 MILLION IN COMPARATIVE PERIOD

BRIEF-Brimstone sees HY headline loss of between 92.2-110.6cents/shr * FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE , EXPECTS BASIC HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 92.2 CENTS TO 110.6 CENTS

BRIEF-Brimstone Investment Corporation says will not to proceed with proposed acquisition of T20 Global League franchise * ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF A T20 GLOBAL LEAGUE FRANCHISE