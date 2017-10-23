BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)
BRPR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.21BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 11.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
778,881
52-wk High
R$ 12.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.40
Fri, Jun 16 2017
BR Properties to raise fresh capital in Brazil offering
SAO PAULO, June 16 BR Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest listed commercial property companies, has filed for permission to raise fresh capital in a domestic equity offering, to refinance existing debt and fund potential acquisitions.
Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
Brazil's BR Properties to raise $309 mln with share sale -paper
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is planning to raise about 1 billion reais ($309 million) by selling new shares, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Friday.
