MEDIA-India's Airtel plans to phase out 3G in two years, offer VoLTE nationwide - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Bharti Airtel intensifies 5G focus, ties up with Ericsson - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​ * Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

Nifty scales new peak The Nifty touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business.

India's Bharti Airtel stock surges on Tata mobile unit deal MUMBAI India's Bharti Airtel Ltd saw its share price surge as much as 8 percent in early Friday trade as investors cheered its purchase of Tata Group's mobile arm, in a deal that secures 40 million new clients and spectrum at little cost.

Fitch: Indian Telco Consolidation Continues with Bharti-Tata Deal (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 13 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) announcement that it plans to acquire the consumer mobile operations of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (Tata Telecom business) is positive for the deal participants as well as the industry, Fitch Ratings says. Bharti's credit profile will improve slightly as it is paying no consideration for the operations, which it would acquire free of debt.

