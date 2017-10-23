Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)
352.00GBp
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
351.50
Open
352.20
Day's High
353.60
Day's Low
351.20
Volume
18,305
Avg. Vol
335,836
52-wk High
368.00
52-wk Low
251.15
Wed, Jul 26 2017
Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds under management up 3.7 pct
LONDON, July 26 British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.
UPDATE 1-Brewin Dolphin H1 funds up 6.8 pct, boosted by markets, inflows
* Net income 147.4 mln stg; interim dividend 4.25 pence (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote)
Brewin Dolphin H1 funds up 6.8 pct, boosted by markets, inflows
LONDON, May 17 British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-half funds under management to 37.8 billion pounds ($48.89 billion), boosted by market gains and net inflows.
MOVES-Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin names chief operating officer
May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.
