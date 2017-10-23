Edition:
India

Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

69.70INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.60 (+19.97%)
Prev Close
Rs58.10
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs69.70
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
6,291,373
Avg. Vol
1,561,269
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Thu, Oct 12 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Continue Reading

MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel's creditors reluctant to sanction fresh loans of about 5 bln rupees - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-IRP verifies insolvency claims against India's Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bhushan Steel says co not privy to talks between JSW, Piramal Bain Fund

* Clarifies on news item "JSW Steel may partner Piramal-Bain Fund to bid for bhushan steel"

MEDIA-Global investors including AION Capital, Lone Star Funds line up for stake in Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Investment firm SSG Capital eyeing stake in India's Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's NCLT allows bankruptcy proceedings against Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel, SBI lock horns over loan calculation in insolvency case - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's SBI moves NCLT against Bhushan Steel - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

