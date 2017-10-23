Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)
69.70INR
3:58pm IST
Rs11.60 (+19.97%)
Rs58.10
Rs65.30
Rs69.70
Rs64.00
6,291,373
1,561,269
Rs102.70
Rs36.45
Thu, Oct 12 2017
MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express
MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel's creditors reluctant to sanction fresh loans of about 5 bln rupees - Financial Express
MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard
MEDIA-IRP verifies insolvency claims against India's Bhushan Steel - Mint
BRIEF-Bhushan Steel says co not privy to talks between JSW, Piramal Bain Fund
* Clarifies on news item "JSW Steel may partner Piramal-Bain Fund to bid for bhushan steel"
MEDIA-Global investors including AION Capital, Lone Star Funds line up for stake in Bhushan Steel - Mint
MEDIA-Investment firm SSG Capital eyeing stake in India's Bhushan Steel - Mint
MEDIA-India's NCLT allows bankruptcy proceedings against Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel - Economic Times
MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel, SBI lock horns over loan calculation in insolvency case - Business Standard
MEDIA-India's SBI moves NCLT against Bhushan Steel - Mint
