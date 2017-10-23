MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel's creditors reluctant to sanction fresh loans of about 5 bln rupees - Financial Express - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-IRP verifies insolvency claims against India's Bhushan Steel - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Bhushan Steel says co not privy to talks between JSW, Piramal Bain Fund * Clarifies on news item "JSW Steel may partner Piramal-Bain Fund to bid for bhushan steel"

MEDIA-Global investors including AION Capital, Lone Star Funds line up for stake in Bhushan Steel - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Investment firm SSG Capital eyeing stake in India's Bhushan Steel - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's NCLT allows bankruptcy proceedings against Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Power & Steel - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Bhushan Steel, SBI lock horns over loan calculation in insolvency case - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy