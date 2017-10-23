Britain's FTSE heads for weekly loss as Italy takes toll on BT LONDON, July 28 Britain's major share index slipped, heading for a weaker finish to the week after corporate earnings drove big swings in individual stocks, with BT Friday's biggest faller.

Investor settlement over Italian scandal hits BT profits LONDON, July 28 Britain's BT posted a 42 percent drop in first-quarter pretax profit due to a settlement with investors Deutsche Telekom and Orange over an Italian accounting scandal.

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says to closely monitor BT's compliance with new commitments * Announced how openreach will be held to account, as it becomes legally separate from BT, to ensure it delivers for phone and broadband users

BT chairman defends handling of "perfect storm" at feisty AGM LONDON, July 12 The outgoing chairman of BT was forced to defend his handling of a "perfect storm" of troubles that hit the British company this year, saying he had battled to stabilise the business and prevent damage from spreading.

UK regulator Ofcom places bidding restrictions on BT, Vodafone July 11 UK's Ofcom has capped the maximum spectrum a company could win as it set new rules for the auction of mobile spectrum to safeguard competition, the communications regulator said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-UK regulator to probe PwC's audits of BT after Italian scandal LONDON, June 29 Britain's accounting regulator said on Thursday it would investigate audits by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) of BT Group after a scandal was uncovered this year at the Italian operations of the British telecoms group.

UK regulator to investigate PWC's audits of BT after Italian scandal LONDON, June 29 Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.

BRIEF-Ofcom says BT has "significant market power" in some areas * BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"