B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)
BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.24
$3.24
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,698,365
2,698,365
52-wk High
$4.64
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69
$2.69
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-B2gold reports first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali
* First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* B2Gold Corp reports second quarter 2017 results; achieves both higher gold production and lower costs than budget; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an October 1, 2017 production start
BRIEF-B2Gold sees production in 2018 between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces of gold
* B2Gold Corp - company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces
BRIEF-B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility
* B2Gold secures upsized $500 million revolving credit facility
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* B2Gold Corp. Reports strong first quarter 2017 results exceeding its budget guidance; fekola project mine construction remains on target for an october 1, 2017 production start
Select another date:
- S&P 500 Earnings: Like Financial Sector Longer-Term
- Is History Repeating Itself As The Market Grows For Dangerous CDOs?
- The Chemist's CEF Report - September 2017: Volatility Says Hi And Goodbye
- The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2017
- Are Banks Safe Again For Dividend Investors?
- Financials: Nearing A Critical Technical Level Once Again - Put On Your Rally Caps