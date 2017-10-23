Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
Tue, Oct 3 2017
UPDATE 2-Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow
Oct 3 Britain's Britvic Plc announced the closure of its Norwich factory on Tuesday, putting 240 jobs at risk and prompting fellow consumer goods producer Unilever to warn it might follow suite with a neighbouring plant.
Oct 3 Unilever said on Tuesday it was considering options including closing its factory in Norwich after Britvic announced it would end operations on the same site.
* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE
Oct 3 British soft drinks group Britvic Plc said on Tuesday it would close its Norwich manufacturing site, resulting in 242 job cuts.
* Today announcing a proposal to transfer production of robinsons and fruit shoot from our norwich site to our manufacturing sites in east london, leeds and rugby
UPDATE 1-UK drinks maker Britvic quarterly sales boosted by sunny June
July 27 British soft drinks group Britvic Plc on Thursday said revenue rose 6.5 percent in the three months to July 9, as a sunny month of June lifted sales in Britain and international markets.
July 27 British soft drinks group Britvic Plc said on Thursday revenue rose 6.5 percent in the three months to July 9, as a sunny month of June lifted sales in Britain and international markets.
Higher prices, healthier snacks drive PepsiCo profit beat
PepsiCo Inc's second-quarter profit topped estimates, as the company sold more higher-margin healthier foods such as baked chips and raised prices on its drinks in North America. | Video
BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Britvic says on track to meet full-year outlook
May 24 British soft drinks firm Britvic Plc said it was poised to deliver full-year performance in line with market expectations as strong sales of its drinks across all its markets helped drive an 11.5 percent rise in first-half revenue.