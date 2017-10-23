UK builder Bovis to reduce land bank as part of turnaround LONDON British builder Bovis , which has been subject to two failed takeover bids, will reduce its land bank by putting half of the plots at two of its biggest sites into a joint venture with a partner as part of a turnaround, its CEO said.

UK builder Bovis reins in growth targets as profits slide LONDON, Sept 7 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it would rein in growth plans under a new boss as first-half profits fell 31 percent.

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

UK builder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems LONDON, July 6 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems related to its homes.

Shareholders at UK builder Bovis approve new boss' pay deal LONDON, May 2 Shareholders at British builder Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a profit warning.

BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report * 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against