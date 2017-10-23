Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)
17,565.93ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-84.07 (-0.48%)
17,650.00
17,432.00
17,737.00
17,382.00
424,520
1,027,872
18,374.00
14,650.00
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help
* IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain
JOHANNESBURG Brian Joffe, one of South Africa's most respected dealmakers, will buy a beauty salon chain, his new company Long4Life said on Friday, marking a return to the acquisition trail for the billionaire founder of industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group.
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal to consider settlement Bidvest, Adcock Ingram deal
* To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)