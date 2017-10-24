Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)
3.83EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.03 (-0.75%)
€3.86
€3.86
€3.87
€3.79
15,861,933
13,697,932
€4.51
€2.60
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr
* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2 Source text for Eikon:
Caixabank to decide on Friday on moving base out of Catalonia-source
MADRID, Oct 5 The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.
Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests
MADRID, Oct 4 Spain's Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia's largest bank's only objective is to "protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests".
BRIEF-Caixabank signs agreement with Alibaba to allow purchases via Alipay
* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA TO ALLOW USERS OF ALIPAY PAYMENT SYSTEM TO MAKE PURCHASES IN SPANISH ESTABLISHMENTS
UPDATE 1-Spain's Caixabank and Sabadell beat Q2 forecasts
* Both banks report higher NII, bucking trend (Adds Sabadell results, Caixabank details)
Spain's Caixabank posts 32 pct rise in H1 profit after BPI buy
MADRID, July 28 Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 32 percent rise in first-half net profit to 839 million euros ($980.54 million), ahead of analysts' forecasts, thanks to the incorporation of Portugal's Banco BPI .
BRIEF-Caixabank H1 net profit up 31.6 pct YoY; upgrades guidance for NII and fees
* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 2.35 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Caixabank to issue 1.00 billion euros in 11 year debt
* TO ISSUE 1.00 BILLION EUROS IN SUBORDINATED BONDS UNDER ITS DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAM
CaixaBank precedes Bankia in acid test for Spanish subs
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - CaixaBank is marketing the first Spanish Tier 2 since subordinated debt was wiped out at Banco Popular in June, and just a day before Bankia is expected to bring its inaugural Additional Tier 1.
BRIEF-Caixabank to become Mediamarkt's financial services provider
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH MEDIAMARKT TO BECOME ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER