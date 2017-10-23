Credit Agricole buys three small Italian banks as part of rescue deal MILAN, Sept 29 Italy solved one of its remaining banking headaches on Friday as France's Credit Agricole agreed to take over three small ailing banks for 130 million euros ($153 million).

BRIEF-Cesena, Rimini, San Miniato to shed 3 bln euro soured debts before takeover * Will take over Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings bank only after they shed a gross 3 billion euros of impaired debts

BRIEF-Credit Agricole to acquire more than 95 percent of Cesena, Rimini And San Miniato banks * REG-CREDIT AGRICOLE SA ANNOUNCES IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 95% OF THE CESENA, RIMINI AND SAN MINIATO SAVINGS BANKS

Credit Agricole to move European govt bonds trading to Paris this month LONDON, Sept 25 Credit Agricole is to move its European government bonds trading platform from London to Paris in September 2017, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.

BRIEF-Cariparma CEO confident will reach deal on 3 Italian savings banks by end-Sept Sept 18 CEO of Credit Agricole's Italian unit Cariparma, Giampiero Maioli, says:

France's Credit Agricole to sell Saudi bank stake to Prince Alwaleed's firm DUBAI/PARIS France's Credit Agricole has agreed to sell about half its 31.1 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) to billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's Kingdom Holding for 5.76 billion riyals ($1.54 billion).

MOVES-Credit Agricole takes Bidet for global solutions and advisory LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has appointed Cecile Bidet as global head of debt capital market solutions and advisory, a new role at the bank, according to a market source.