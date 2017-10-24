Edition:
India

Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

746.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs753.45
Open
Rs754.90
Day's High
Rs760.35
Day's Low
Rs742.95
Volume
248,478
Avg. Vol
535,636
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees

* Says approved an issue of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable ncds of INR 800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs‍​

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk7DJX Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Capital First hits over 9-1/2-yr high; RBI raises foreign investment limit

** Shares of lender Capital First Ltd rise as much as 3.75 pct to 839.00 rupees, their highest since February 2008

BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct‍​

* Increase in FIIs/FPIs investment limit of Capital First Ltd from 24 percent to 50 pct‍​

BRIEF-Capital First gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in shareholding limit for FIIs/FPIs upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wN8d31 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wqg4mZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs

* Says to consider private placement of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgLsnR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Capital First seeks members' nod for raising shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs

* Seeks members' nod for increasing shareholding limit for registered FIIs/ FPIs upto aggregate limit of 50 percent of paid-up share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2veZlBK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Capital First approves increase in limits of shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs

* Approved increase in limits of total shareholding of all FIIs/FPIs put together upto 50 percent of paid up share capital of co

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CAPF.NS Market Views