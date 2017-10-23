Edition:
Cara Operations Ltd (CARA.TO)

CARA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$25.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
34,443
52-wk High
$28.37
52-wk Low
$21.20

BRIEF-Cara Operations Ltd announces purchase of Pickle Barrel

* Cara Operations Ltd - ‍on October 13, 2017 it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pickle Barrel Group of Restaurants​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

