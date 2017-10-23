Carrefour sales growth slows on weaker French performance PARIS, Oct 18 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed sharply in the third quarter on weakening demand in its core French market, highlighting the challenge facing its new boss.

Carrefour Brasil reports 5.5 pct rise in third quarter gross sales BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazilian retailer Grupo Carrefour Brasil reported gross sales of 12.2 billion reais ($3.86 billion) in the third quarter, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief * Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change SAO PAULO Shares in Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA dropped the most since they went public in July, after Brazil's largest diversified retailer unexpectedly replaced chief executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent Carrefour SA.

UPDATE 2-Shares of Carrefour Brazil slump after surprise CEO change SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Shares in Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA dropped the most since they went public in July, after Brazil's largest diversified retailer unexpectedly replaced chief executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent Carrefour SA.

Carrefour Brasil names Prioux to replace Desmartis as CEO SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA has named Noël Prioux as chief executive officer, as the Brazilian unit of Carrefour SA expands operations after an initial public offering.