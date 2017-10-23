Edition:
Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.06CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.47 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
$9.59
Open
$9.66
Day's High
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.65
Volume
65,491
Avg. Vol
61,991
52-wk High
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss of $0.51 per share

* Qtrly total revenue of $26.9 million decreased 15% from first quarter 2017

BRIEF-Callidus provides business update

* Callidus Capital Corp - Company is continuing process of soliciting proposals intended to lead to privatization of Callidus.

BRIEF-Callidus Capital qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well

