CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)
CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
315.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.65 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs310.45
Open
Rs310.00
Day's High
Rs317.90
Day's Low
Rs310.00
Volume
166,222
Avg. Vol
75,294
52-wk High
Rs372.00
52-wk Low
Rs230.00
Thu, Sep 7 2017
BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list
* RBI says foreign investment limit for investment by FIIs/FPIs in CCL Products (India) Ltd has increased from 24 percent to 40 percent of its paid up capital
BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor
* Development commissioner of Visakhapatnam SEZ gives approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee manufacturing unit in Chittoor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- incorporation in ban list – CCL Products (India) Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2u4GwPe
BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co
* Gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
REFILE-BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)
* June quarter consol net profit 270.4 million rupees versus 403 million rupees year ago
