Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)

CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,331.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs12.25 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.25
Open
Rs1,314.50
Day's High
Rs1,344.00
Day's Low
Rs1,307.00
Volume
417,356
Avg. Vol
385,324
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytvogC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Container Corp of India seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y

* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA

* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD

BRIEF-Container Corp signs four MoUs

* Says two tripartite MoUs with state government and NHAI for development of MMLPS at hyderabad and surat

BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India

* Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity"

