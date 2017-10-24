Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)
CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,331.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs12.25 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.25
Open
Rs1,314.50
Day's High
Rs1,344.00
Day's Low
Rs1,307.00
Volume
417,356
Avg. Vol
385,324
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Container Corp of India gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointing Kalyana Rama as chairman, MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytvogC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Container Corp of India seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Kalyana Rama as Chairman, MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA
* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD
BRIEF-Container Corp signs four MoUs
* Says two tripartite MoUs with state government and NHAI for development of MMLPS at hyderabad and surat
BRIEF-Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India
* Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity"
