BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab‍​ * SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH WELCOME CITY LAB‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xwOD8Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​ * Says its subsidiary CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros * SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TOTALING €612.7 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, AN INCREASE OF +7.5% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER Source text: http://bit.ly/2tKnA6T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes PARIS Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.

Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes PARIS, July 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Compagnie des Alpes eyes stake sale in 2017, H1 profits edge up * Expects annual revenue growth at ski resorts above 3.5 pct (Recasts with CEO comments on stake sale at news conference)

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes CEO hopes to reach deal on selling stake to partners this year * CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes H1 net income group share up at 58.3 million euros * H1 REVENUE EUR 460.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.7 MILLION YEAR AGO