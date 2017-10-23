Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)
27.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€27.65
--
--
--
--
12,566
€30.00
€16.10
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 761.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH WELCOME CITY LAB Source text: http://bit.ly/2xwOD8Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes
* Says its subsidiary CDA issues $650 million senior notes
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros
* SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TOTALING €612.7 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, AN INCREASE OF +7.5% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER Source text: http://bit.ly/2tKnA6T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes
PARIS Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.
Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes
PARIS, July 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.
UPDATE 1-Compagnie des Alpes eyes stake sale in 2017, H1 profits edge up
* Expects annual revenue growth at ski resorts above 3.5 pct (Recasts with CEO comments on stake sale at news conference)
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes CEO hopes to reach deal on selling stake to partners this year
* CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners
BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes H1 net income group share up at 58.3 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 460.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
France's Compagnie des Alpes H1 core profits lifted by theme parks unit
May 23 French ski resort operator Compagnie des Alpes reported on Tuesday a slight increase in first-half core earnings as strong growth in its theme parks business offset a slight decrease its core ski resorts operations.