CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,683.35INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-31.75 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,715.10
Open
Rs1,720.00
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,665.55
Volume
464,077
Avg. Vol
611,247
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

Fri, Sep 22 2017

BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank

** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct

* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees

