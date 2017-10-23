CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)
CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,683.35INR
3:51pm IST
1,683.35INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.75 (-1.85%)
Rs-31.75 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
Rs1,715.10
Rs1,715.10
Open
Rs1,720.00
Rs1,720.00
Day's High
Rs1,728.00
Rs1,728.00
Day's Low
Rs1,665.55
Rs1,665.55
Volume
464,077
464,077
Avg. Vol
611,247
611,247
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10
Rs1,060.10
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct
* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees
Select another date: