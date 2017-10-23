Edition:
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)

CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,075.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-78.15 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs3,153.20
Open
Rs3,145.00
Day's High
Rs3,149.00
Day's Low
Rs3,050.05
Volume
2,604
Avg. Vol
6,567
52-wk High
Rs3,429.45
52-wk Low
Rs1,852.20

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Cera Sanitaryware ‍issues commercial paper worth 300 mln rupees

* Says ‍issued commercial paper worth 300 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2g4Z6AP Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 192.9 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware March-qtr operating profit rises

* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago

