CESC Ltd (CESC.BO)

CESC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,028.50INR
11:37am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,031.10
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,034.30
Day's Low
Rs1,026.70
Volume
10,508
Avg. Vol
52,575
52-wk High
Rs1,079.70
52-wk Low
Rs539.10

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct

* June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally

* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees

BRIEF-CESC approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1

* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co

Market Views

