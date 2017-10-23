CESC Ltd (CESC.BO)
CESC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,028.50INR
11:37am IST
1,028.50INR
11:37am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-0.25%)
Rs-2.60 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,031.10
Rs1,031.10
Open
Rs1,027.00
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,034.30
Rs1,034.30
Day's Low
Rs1,026.70
Rs1,026.70
Volume
10,508
10,508
Avg. Vol
52,575
52,575
52-wk High
Rs1,079.70
Rs1,079.70
52-wk Low
Rs539.10
Rs539.10
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's CESC June-qtr profit up about 2 pct
* June quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's CESC March-qtr profit rises marginally
* PAT in march quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 15.04 billion rupees
BRIEF-CESC approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1
* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co
Select another date: