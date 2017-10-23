CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)
CEU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.68CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.68
$6.68
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
483,404
483,404
52-wk High
$8.65
$8.65
52-wk Low
$4.89
$4.89
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes
* CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes
BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions appoints new director
* CES Energy Solutions Corp declares cash dividend and announces the appointment of a new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions Q2 FFO $0.11 per share
* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares cash dividend
BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility
* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility
BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology qtrly net income per share $0.03
May 11 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:
Select another date:
