Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)
CFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
24.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$24.14
$24.14
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
322,704
322,704
52-wk High
$25.02
$25.02
52-wk Low
$13.35
$13.35
Select another date:
Sat, Oct 21 2017
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Unifor, Public and Private Workers of Canada, Canfor sign tentative agreement
* Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement
Select another date:
- Better Retirement Investing Launched - Using The Innovative ArcPoint Advisor Platform
- Introducing 'Margin Of Safety Investing' By Kirk Spano
- 'I Told You So'
- Interview: Long-Term High Dividend Mortgage REIT Picks From 5 Prominent Seeking Alpha Contributors, Plus A Primer For The Uninitiated On MREITs.
- April AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Cash Allocations Decline To A Nine-Month Low
- TerraForm Global: 'Bad Boy' Utility Dog Shows Top April Yield And Gains