Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,335.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

52.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
12,283.00
Open
12,300.00
Day's High
12,406.00
Day's Low
12,253.00
Volume
5,140,574
Avg. Vol
4,184,621
52-wk High
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00

BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced

* Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018

