CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)

CGPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

80.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs81.40
Open
Rs81.65
Day's High
Rs82.15
Day's Low
Rs80.00
Volume
1,578,741
Avg. Vol
2,108,307
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs55.60

Fri, Oct 6 2017

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves leads race to buy Kenstar, offers 14 bln rupees - Economic Times

Continue Reading

MEDIA-India's Surya Roshni looking for new owner; Warburg Pincus, Crompton Greaves eye controlling stake - Economic Times

BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik

* Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as CFO

* Says approved moving of Madhav Acharya, CFO of co to Avantha Group with effect from August 12, 2017

BRIEF-India's CG Power & Industrial Solutions June-qtr consol loss widens

* June quarter consol net loss 859.8 million rupees versus loss of 104.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions accepts offer for sale of co's power business in Hungary​

* Says ‍receipt of binding offer for sale and transfer of company's power business in hungary​

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals offers Videocon 14.4 bln rupees for Kenstar - Mint

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit

* CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc​ post divestment

