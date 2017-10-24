MEDIA-India's Surya Roshni looking for new owner; Warburg Pincus, Crompton Greaves eye controlling stake - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik * Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as CFO * Says approved moving of Madhav Acharya, CFO of co to Avantha Group with effect from August 12, 2017

BRIEF-India's CG Power & Industrial Solutions June-qtr consol loss widens * June quarter consol net loss 859.8 million rupees versus loss of 104.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-CG Power & Industrial Solutions accepts offer for sale of co's power business in Hungary​ * Says ‍receipt of binding offer for sale and transfer of company's power business in hungary​

MEDIA-India's Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals offers Videocon 14.4 bln rupees for Kenstar - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy