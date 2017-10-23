Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)
CGX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
38.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
38.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$38.33
$38.33
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
234,173
234,173
52-wk High
$54.81
$54.81
52-wk Low
$34.43
$34.43
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update
* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016
BRIEF-Cineplex announces normal course issuer bid
* Cineplex-Pursuant to notice, co may acquire for cancellation up to 10% of its total public float of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada
* IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership, adding two auditoriums and IMAX VR centre in canada
BRIEF-Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$364.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$386.9 million
BRIEF-Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada
* Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada
BRIEF-Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results and announces dividend increase
