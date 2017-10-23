Edition:
Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)

CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

14.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€14.84
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,303
52-wk High
€15.95
52-wk Low
€9.22

BRIEF-Beneteau Q3 reveue eur 422.9 million

* Q3 REVEUE EUR 422.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 371.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Beneteau FY net loss group share narrows to 4.0 million euros

* FY consolidated revenue EUR 430.3 million ($467.91 million) versus EUR 348.1 million year ago

