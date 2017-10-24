Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)
CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,141.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs24.95 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs1,116.65
Open
Rs1,117.00
Day's High
Rs1,161.90
Day's Low
Rs1,117.00
Volume
619,600
Avg. Vol
237,474
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co gets members' nod for allotment of NCDs worth 115 bln rupees
July 28 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises
July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
