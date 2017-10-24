Edition:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,141.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs24.95 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs1,116.65
Open
Rs1,117.00
Day's High
Rs1,161.90
Day's Low
Rs1,117.00
Volume
619,600
Avg. Vol
237,474
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises

April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd

