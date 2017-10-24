Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
146.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Rs145.65
Rs147.00
Rs148.90
Rs144.50
594,311
925,876
Rs157.50
Rs53.55
Tue, Sep 26 2017
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 25
(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERT,AB FASHION, MUTHOOT FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal) Sep 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE -------------------------
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals delivers ship Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited
* Says delivered ship - Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited, Malta on september 7, 2017
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8glej) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct
* June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas
* Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals' Rajasthan plant resumes ops
* Says co's Rajasthan plant had resumed operations on May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: