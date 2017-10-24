Edition:
India

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs145.65
Open
Rs147.00
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs144.50
Volume
594,311
Avg. Vol
925,876
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Select another date:

Tue, Sep 26 2017

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 25

(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERT,AB FASHION, MUTHOOT FIN & RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal) Sep 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE -------------------------

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals delivers ship Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited

* Says delivered ship - Ratna Namrata to Gizmo Shipping Limited, Malta on september 7, 2017

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w8glej) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct

* June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas

* Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals' Rajasthan plant resumes ops

* Says co's Rajasthan plant had resumed operations on May 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CHMB.NS Market Views