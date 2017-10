BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING * MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favor of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover Sept 18 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors * General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

Ahead of takeover, luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo's profit almost triples Aug 31 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc, which is being bought by U.S. retailer Michael Kors, said its pretax profit for the half year almost tripled, helped by its retail and licensing businesses.

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo reports H1 revenue 201.6 mln stg versus 173.1 mln stg year ago * H1 revenue 201.6 million stg versus 173.1 million stg year ago