Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
443.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Rs440.80
Rs444.35
Rs448.40
Rs437.35
360,634
993,538
Rs467.00
Rs226.65
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp says co not considered any proposal for merger of Chennai Petroleum with co
* Clarifies on news item that said co drops plan to merge Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd with co
BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Corp to set up 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin
* Setting up of new 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin refinery
BRIEF-India's Chennai Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit down 93 pct
* June quarter profit 334.9 million rupees versus profit of 4.70 billion rupees last year
Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources
NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
India's Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources
NEW DELHI, June 1 India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.