443.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs440.80
Open
Rs444.35
Day's High
Rs448.40
Day's Low
Rs437.35
Volume
360,634
Avg. Vol
993,538
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp says co not considered any proposal for merger of Chennai Petroleum with co‍​

* Clarifies on news item that said co drops plan to merge Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd with co‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Corp to set up 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin

* Setting up of new 9 MMTPA refinery at Cauvery basin refinery

BRIEF-India's Chennai Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit down 93 pct

* June quarter profit 334.9 million rupees versus profit of 4.70 billion rupees last year

Chennai Petroleum shuts diesel unit at 210,000-bpd refinery - sources

NEW DELHI Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 1.8-million-tonne-per-year diesel hydro desulphurisation (DHDS) unit at its 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Manali in Tamil Nadu for revamp, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

