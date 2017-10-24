Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
300.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
300.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-1.64%)
-5.00 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
305.00
305.00
Open
300.00
300.00
Day's High
300.00
300.00
Day's Low
300.00
300.00
Volume
46,094
46,094
Avg. Vol
78,097
78,097
52-wk High
428.00
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
162.00
Select another date:
Tue, May 2 2017
BRIEF-Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Select another date:
- Jim Cramer’s List of Stocks to Watch in the Retail Sector
- Eye on Energy Storage: A Tough Year and a Mixed Quarter
- 10 Clean Energy Stocks for 2010: Third Quarter Update
- Harbor Bio, Cypress Bio: Volume Movers
- Santarus, Geron: Volume Movers
- Why Baby Steps for Fuel Efficiency Mean Major Revenue Gains for Lead-Acid Battery Manufacturers