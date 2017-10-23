Edition:
India

Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)

CIGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

68.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$68.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
49,132
52-wk High
$77.00
52-wk Low
$45.97

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 5 2017

MOVES-Colliers appoints Rob Faulkner as director of investment property

Oct 5 Real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc said it appointed Rob Faulkner as a director to its investment property management team.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017

* Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 percent stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2htCcXW) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-FirstService Corp says ‍FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc

* FirstService Corp - ‍ FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Colliers International Group expands in Japan

* Colliers international Group Inc - ‍it has commenced company-owned operations in Japan​

BRIEF-Colliers International buys Australian project management firm

* Colliers International Group Inc - announced acquisition of NixAnderson, an Australian project management firm

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CIGI.TO Market Views