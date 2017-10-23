BRIEF-Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 * Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 percent stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2htCcXW) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-FirstService Corp says ‍FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc * FirstService Corp - ‍ FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Colliers International Group expands in Japan * Colliers international Group Inc - ‍it has commenced company-owned operations in Japan​