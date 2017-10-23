Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)
CIGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
68.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Oct 5 2017
MOVES-Colliers appoints Rob Faulkner as director of investment property
Oct 5 Real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc said it appointed Rob Faulkner as a director to its investment property management team.
BRIEF-Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017
* Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 percent stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2htCcXW) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-FirstService Corp says FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc
* FirstService Corp - FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc; terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Colliers International Group expands in Japan
* Colliers international Group Inc - it has commenced company-owned operations in Japan
BRIEF-Colliers International buys Australian project management firm
* Colliers International Group Inc - announced acquisition of NixAnderson, an Australian project management firm
