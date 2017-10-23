Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)
CJ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.24
$4.24
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
800,476
800,476
52-wk High
$10.81
$10.81
52-wk Low
$3.76
$3.76
Fri, Jul 7 2017
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition
Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d
