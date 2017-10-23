Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UPDATE 2-Corus Entertainment misses revenue estimate, shares fall
* Shares drop nearly 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, conference call details and share move)
* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end results
Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit
Oct 18 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advertising revenue.
Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).
Oct 17 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).
* co's Nelvana, Discovery Communications form venture to produce content for kids' market in Canada, Latin America, around world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Corus entertainment announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films