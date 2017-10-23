Edition:
India

Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)

CJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
323,856
52-wk High
$14.10
52-wk Low
$10.77

Wed, Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Corus Entertainment misses revenue estimate, shares fall

* Shares drop nearly 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, conference call details and share move)

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end results

Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit

Oct 18 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advertising revenue.

Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 mln

Oct 17 Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc's unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+

* Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+

BRIEF-Corus, Discovery announce venture to produce kids content

* co's ‍ Nelvana, Discovery Communications form venture to produce content for kids' market in Canada, Latin America, around world​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35

* Corus entertainment announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada

* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films

Market Views

