Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)

CLS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.52
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
221,205
52-wk High
$19.94
52-wk Low
$13.66

BRIEF-Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer

* Celestica Inc - ‍appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately​

