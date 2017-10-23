Edition:
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.05SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
$2.02
Day's High
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
8,168,100
Avg. Vol
10,769,180
52-wk High
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96

Tue, Aug 22 2017

Photo

Top Singapore taxi firm ComfortDelgro in exclusive talks with Uber

SINGAPORE Singapore's biggest taxi operator, ComfortDelgro Corp Ltd, entered into exclusive talks with Uber Technologies Inc for a potential tie-up, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could help Uber in its fight with dominant ride-hailing firm Grab.

