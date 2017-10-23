Brazil's Cemig extends period for investors to access data on Light SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Brazilian power firm Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA extended by one month on Monday the period for potential investors to access information regarding Rio's power utility Light SA.

Exclusive: Brazil's Minas state to oust Cemig CEO Alvarenga - sources SAO PAULO The No. 1 shareholder in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to oust Chief Executive Bernardo Alvarenga and three senior executives after the debt-laden Brazilian power utility lost dam contracts and took too long to shed assets, two people directly involved in the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cemig will sell stocks to retain dam -congressman SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's second largest utility launched a last-ditch attempt on Monday to try to retain control of at least one of the four hydroelectric dams the federal government wants to privatize in an auction on Wednesday.

Exclusive - Brazil's Classico, AGC in talks for Cemig stake: sources SAO PAULO AGC Energia SA is in advanced talks to sell the 20.1 percent voting stake it holds in Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA to investment bank Banco Classico SA, which could in turn be invited to share control of Brazil's No. 3 power utility, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez walks out of Cemig shareholder accord SAO PAULO, Sept 7 In a surprise move, a unit of Andrade Gutierrez SA, a Brazilian infrastructure and energy conglomerate, decided to leave the controlling bloc of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, putting an end to months of tension with the Brazilian power utility's largest shareholder.