Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)
CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,340.14ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-24.86 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
7,365.00
Open
7,366.00
Day's High
7,376.00
Day's Low
7,267.00
Volume
543,332
Avg. Vol
611,474
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00
Fri, Jul 21 2017
BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln
* Coronation's total assets under management as at 30 June 2017 were r579 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents
* Sees HY DHEPS to be down by no more than 10% when compared to dheps of 229.7 cents for half year ended 31 March 2016
BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers says total assets under management at 576 billion rand
* Coronation's total assets under management as at 31 March 2017 were r576 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
