Touissit Cie Miniere de SA (CMT.CS)

CMT.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,480.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-5.00 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
null1,485.00
Open
null1,480.00
Day's High
null1,485.00
Day's Low
null1,478.00
Volume
623
Avg. Vol
1,238
52-wk High
null1,747.00
52-wk Low
null1,041.00

