Thu, Oct 12 2017
FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh
LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.
Centrica, SSE pull out of slump as Britain's FTSE edges higher
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's main share index outperformed European peers on Thursday as a weaker pound and strong basic resources stocks underpinned gains, and Centrica and SSE recovered from a slump after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a cap on energy prices.
LONDON, Oct 4 Shares in British energy providers Centrica and SSE hit session lows on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would impose a price cap on the domestic energy market.
Centrica merges oil business with Bayerngas to tap younger fields
LONDON Centrica has agreed with Bayerngas Norge to merge the companies' North Sea assets, creating the region's largest non-major oil and gas producer and allowing Centrica access to younger fields and to lower its decommissioning liabilities.
UPDATE 2-Centrica looks to services, flexible energy for growth
LONDON, June 21 Centrica expects annual revenue of around 2 billion pounds ($2.54 billion) by 2022 as Britain's biggest energy supplier takes aim at the growing home services market and flexible energy management.
Centrica sells Canadian gas assets for 240 million pounds
Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica Plc, said it would sell its 60 percent stake in its Canadian oil and gas exploration and production joint venture to a consortium for about 240 million pounds ($305 million).
