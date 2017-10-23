Edition:
Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

197.90GBp
3:31pm IST
Change (% chg)

2.30 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
195.60
Open
196.30
Day's High
198.30
Day's Low
195.50
Volume
351,788
Avg. Vol
1,822,311
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

MEDIA-Taxman to attach shares if Cairn does not pay INR 103.95 bln tax - PTI in Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-Cairn Energy: Stake in Cairn India may be put on block

** Oil explorer Cairn Energy's shares down 3.4 pct at 166.7 pence - among top losers on FTSE mid cap index

BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute

* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn

