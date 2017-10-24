Edition:
India

Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs537.15
Open
Rs537.00
Day's High
Rs545.40
Day's Low
Rs533.40
Volume
439,606
Avg. Vol
539,251
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

Select another date:

Fri, Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio

* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares

* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees

* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs

* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More CNFH.NS Market Views