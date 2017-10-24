Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)
CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
276.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs279.85
Open
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs284.85
Day's Low
Rs274.10
Volume
285,055
Avg. Vol
357,868
52-wk High
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45
Mon, Aug 28 2017
BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) says Singapore unit buys 2 pct stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory
* Century plyboards (india) - century ply (singapore) acquires 2 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 341.2 million rupees versus 430.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Century Plyboards (India) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 559.1 million rupees versus profit 416 million rupees year ago
