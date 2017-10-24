Edition:
India

Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Mon, Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Grasim Industries says no proposal considered by board regarding merger with Century Textiles

* Says clarifies on news item regarding merger with Century Textiles

BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries approves sale of Century Yarn, Century Denim textile units

* Says approved sale of company's Century Yarn and Century Denim units of textile segment at Satrati

BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries June qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 64.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries posts March-qtr profit

May 12 India's Century Textile And Industries Ltd

Market Views

