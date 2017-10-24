BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries approves sale of Century Yarn, Century Denim textile units * Says approved sale of company's Century Yarn and Century Denim units of textile segment at Satrati

BRIEF-India's Century Textile and Industries June qtr profit surges * June quarter net profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 64.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Century Textile and Industries seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs * Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: