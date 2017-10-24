Edition:
Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS)

COAL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

289.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.05 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs285.80
Open
Rs286.50
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs286.50
Volume
13,204,235
Avg. Vol
4,632,138
52-wk High
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs233.70

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X ​

* Signs Memorandum Of Agreement for National Coal Wage Agreement-X on Oct 10 for a period of 5 years ​

BRIEF-Coal India Sept production at 38.77 mln tonnes versus target of 38.32 mln tonnes

* Sept offtake 43.58 million tonnes versus target of 42.34 million tonnes

Coal India looking to buy metal mines abroad

NEW DELHI Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, has held internal talks to discuss buying metal mines abroad amid faltering revenues and rising employee costs, potentially signaling a strategy shift to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

World's largest coal miner looking to buy metal mines abroad

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, has held internal talks to discuss buying metal mines abroad amid faltering revenues and rising employee costs, potentially signaling a strategy shift to cut reliance on the fossil fuel.

MEDIA-Two Adani Power units secure over 1/3rd of Coal India's coal at auction - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Coal India looks to diversify from coal extraction, plans to become full-fledged mining co - Mint

MEDIA-Coal India, worker unions yet to reach deal on hiring family members of employees - Economic Times

MEDIA-Coal India, arms set up unit for monitoring of supplies to power plants - Business Line

BUZZ-Coal India hits 2-wk high on strong monthly production results

** Coal India Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.9 pct to 245.60 rupees, their highest in about two weeks

MEDIA-Coal India rules out privatisation rumours, says no coal shortage - PTI in Economic Times

