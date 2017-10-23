Cobham PLC (COB.L)
COB.L on London Stock Exchange
141.00GBp
1:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Sep 26 2017
Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role
LONDON, Sept 26 British defence supplier Cobham on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.
UPDATE 1-Cobham may sell wireless units in next stage of turnaround
* H1 sales beat expectations, shares rise 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, shares)
Cobham says reviewing wireless unit as first-half profit falls
LONDON, Aug 3 Cobham, the struggling British aerospace and defence electronics company, said on Thursday it was reviewing the future of its wireless business, which accounts for 10 percent of revenue, in the next stage of its turnaround plan.
